Conte Admits:  ‘Level At Tottenham Hotspur Not High’

Antonio Conte says the level at Tottenham Hotspur is not so high and he now understands the size of the job on his hands after they suffered a humiliating Europa Conference League defeat at NS Mura.

Conte watched on as his 10-man side were beaten 2-1 by the Slovenian minnows – the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League who had lost all four of their previous games.

Spurs went down to Amadej Marosa’s stoppage-time goal after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Tomi Horvat’s shock opener.

Conte, who was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo three weeks ago, has been tasked with taking Tottenham back to the top table of English football.

“After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple,” he said. “At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high.

“I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand…