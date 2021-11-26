Eagles Will Be Battle Ready Before Facing Egypt -Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr says the team’s early camping in Nigeria will afford them the time to prepare well for the group opening game against Egypt in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

The German tactician, whose fate as coach of Nigeria is uncertain, said that camp will open on December 28 in a bid to prepare adequately well against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

“My plan is for the team to camp in Nigeria in December and then play a friendly in the country before departing for Cameroon early where we have very good conditions to prepare in Garoua where our team is playing.

“We will be very, very well prepared. We need to be ready for the first match against Egypt in Garoua.”

“But let us see if I can still decide if we are preparing. We will see.”

