Euro WCQ Play-offs: Italy, Portugal In Danger Of Missing 2022 World Cup 

The European play-offs draw for the 2022 World Cup was held on Friday and either Portugal or Italy will miss out on the tournament in Qatar after they were drawn in the same path.

Italy will host North Macedonia with Portugal entertaining Turkey, and should both the seeded nations emerge from those ties, they will then face off for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

That means, the 2022 World Cup will be without the Euro 2020 winners, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Italy finished as runners-up to Switzerland in the group stage of qualifying, while Portugal were pipped to the top spot in their group after a home defeat to Serbia.

Both teams have to go through the new play-offs system if they are to be at the finals in Qatar in a year’s time.

Wales and Scotland were also drawn together, meaning only one of the two British nations will be in Qatar.

Wales face Austria and Scotland take on Ukraine in the semifinals….