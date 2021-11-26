I Want To Follow In Van Persie’s Footsteps At Feynoord- Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has confessed that he is enjoying learning at the foot of the living legend, Robin Van Persie.

Dessers, whose brace rescued a 2-2 draw for Feyenoord against Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday, told Sporza as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur that he’s delighted getting more goal scoring tips from Van Persie.

The former Holland intentional is currently an assistant manager at Feyenoord, where he works directly with Dessers as a striker trainer.

“I grew up with Van Persie in the shirt of Arsenal, Manchester United, Feyenoord and Oranje,” Dessers tells Sporza as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur.

“It is very special to work with him. I try to absorb his tips. I can’t let anything slip.”

