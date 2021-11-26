Manchester City Interested In Benzema

Manchester City have reportedly been in touch with Karim Benzema’s representatives to discuss a possible move for the Real Madrid centre-forward.

The 33-year-old has been in excellent form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 15 times and contributing eight assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The France international’s current deal at the Bernabeu is due to expire in June 2023, though, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are thought to be targeting moves for both Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.

Man City failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur over the summer despite a host of speculation and therefore remain in the market for a new striker.

According to El Nacional, the Premier League champions have contacted Benzema’s agents to discuss the possibility of a switch to the Premier League, and the Frenchman’s camp have been ‘very…