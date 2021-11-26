‘Okereke Has Everything To Become A Superstar’

Venezia head coach Paolo Zanetti says Nigerian striker David Okereke has what it takes to become a superstar due to his qualities.

Okereke has been a revelation since joining Venezia on loan from Belgian Jupiler champions Club Brugge.

He was the hero for his newly promoted club as he netted the only goal last weekend in their 1-0 away win to Bologna.

Also Read: Moses Bags 4th Europa League Assist As Spartak Beat Napoli, Boost Knockout Hopes

The 24-year-old has now scored four goals, one assist in 12 league games.

His impressive scoring form has helped Venezia move up to 14th position in the league standing.

And speaking on the on loan striker’s impact for his side, Zanetti told Corriere del Veneto, as per CalcioStyle:“He (Okereke) doesn’t even know how strong he is.

“A few days ago, he came to talk to me in the locker room and asked me if I was satisfied with him. He told me that he had caught my eye and that he thought I was not happy with how he was playing.

“I…