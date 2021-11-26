‘Reasons Thiago Won’t Leave Liverpool Now To Rejoin Barca’

Liverpool and Wales legend, Ian Rush, says that rumours linking Thiago Alcantara to Barcelona are to be ignored, insisting that the Spanish international is about to hit form on Merseyside, and believes a move to Catalonia would represent a backwards step in his career.

In an exclusive interview with Gambling.com, Rush was also very positive about Liverpool chances of winning the 2021/2022 Champions League and the influx of youth to The Reds’ squad, and believes the future is bright for many of the players coming through at the moment, in particular Tyler Morton.

In a wide-ranging chat, Rush also pure cold water on suggestions that Divock Oirigi could up sticks in January, insisting that a move would make no sense from either party’s perspective, and with Liverpool losing Salah et al to the AFCON in January, Rush thinks the second half of the season could show Oirigi in a very positive light.

