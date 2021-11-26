Today’s Win Acca | 27.11.2021

Yeovil Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, Frosinone, and Arsenal all to win

National League vs Yeovil Town Dover Athletic

– Yeovil Town are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season

– Dover Athletic have lost their last 9 league matches this season

– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 16 league matches this season

– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 7 away league matches this season

– Dover Athletic have lost 81% of all league matches this season

– Dover Athletic have lost 86% of all home league matches this season

Yeovil Town – To Win

1.45