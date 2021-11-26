Waldrum Loves Moshood Abiola Stadium, Wants Falcons Vs CIV In Abuja

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has described the newly regrassed pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja as excellent and capable of hosting any big game in the world, and he fancies his Nigerian ladies confronting their next opponent at the venue, Completesports.com reports.

“This is a fantastic stadium with an excellent pitch. I love this stadium, the pitch is of a very high standard and I will love the Super Falcons to play their final Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifying game against Ivory Coast here in Abuja” Waldrum told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview after an unscheduled inspection of the renovated stadium on Thursday morning.

“I will have to discuss with the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick through the general Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, to allow the Super Falcons play their Lady Elephants counterparts of Ivory Coast here.”

