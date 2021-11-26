‘We Hope To Discover Another Chukwueze’ – Apugo Says As Superstars Tourney Kicks Off In Uyo

Some of the best football academies in Nigeria have all converged in the city of Uyo for the annual Superstars Tournament which kicked off on Friday with over a dozen scouts from several European clubs gracing the event.

The main highlight of the opening day saw hosts Superstars International Academy thrash Future Hope FC Onitsha 3-0. Eagle Eye Uyo were 1-0 winners over Eastern Stars Owerri, Hope of Glory Calabar 0-1 Moonluck Academy Lagos, Groomer Academy Uyo 0-0 New Generation Umuahia, Glorious Day Lagos 1-0 Melvin Foundation Benin, Cenn FC Owerri 1-0 Tender Touch Uyo.



The annual Super Stars Tournament returns for its third Edition after a Covid-19 enforced hiatus and will run from the 26th of November to 1st of December 2021.

Some of the top talents discovered from the 2019 edition of the tournament have already seen their fortunes change for good after securing moves to Europe.

Recently, Ukrainian Premier League side FC Rukh Lviv announced the signing of six Nigerians who…