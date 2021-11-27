Ajayi Benched Again In West Brom’s Home Draw

Semi Ajayi was once again left out of West Bromwich Albion’s side in their 0-0 home draw with Nottingham Forest, in the Championship on Friday night.

Ajayi has now missed West Brom’s last five consecutive games.

He last featured for the Baggies on October 30, in a 3-0 away defeat to Fulham in a game which was his 14th appearance in the league this season.

West Brom had to play the remaining 20 minutes with 10 men following the sending off of Jayson Molumby.

Also Read: ‘We Hope To Discover Another Chukwueze’ –Apugo Says As Superstars Tourney Kicks Off In Uyo

The draw means West Brom are winless in their last three games, (two draws, one loss).

West Brom remain in third spot on 34 points but could loose their position if QPR (32 points) and Coventry (32 points) both win this weekend.

And in the Italian Serie A, Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi featured as Salernitana held Cagliari to a 1-1 draw.

Simy was introduced in the 79th minute while Obi was replaced with six minutes…