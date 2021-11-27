Arsenal Must Not Miss Champions League Spot For Next Season -Lauren

Former Arsenal star, Lauren has urged Mikel Arteta to do everything to ensure that the Gunners qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have not reached the Champions League since 2017 and Lauren firmly believes that there is a place up for grabs in the top four this season.

He told the Mirror: “They must, we have to put pressure on ourselves always, both individually and collectively, to get to the Champions League places.

“That’s what I believe. You must always set high targets. They have to try and get back into the Champions League next season and then build on that for the following years because it makes such a difference getting into the top four.

“There’s Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and then maybe there’s one place open. The reality says that you cannot fight for the league. There’s still many points but Arsenal have shown with some of the displays before Liverpool, I believe this team can get to the Champions League places.

“This team can…