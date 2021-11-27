Chukwueze Scores Again Against Barca In Villarreal’s Home Loss 

Samuel Chukwueze’s first league goal of the season was not enough as Villarreal lost 3-1 at home to Barcelona, in Laliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Chukwueze scored in the Spanish top flight was in April also against Barca, which ended 2-1 in favour of the Catalans.

Also, he has taken his tally against Barca in Laliga to three (scoring in 2018/2019, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons).

The Super Eagles star, who came on in the 65th minute, scored with 14 minutes left to cancel out Frenkie de Jong’s opener for Barca.

But in the 88th minute Memphis Depay put the visitors 2-1 ahead before Philippe Coutinho got the third goal from the penalty spot on 94 minutes.

Saturday’s win saw Barca now in seventh place on 23 points with Villarreal occupying 12th on 16 points.

Unai Emery’s side are now winless in their last three games in all competitions (two defeats and one…