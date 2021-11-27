Dessers Nominated For UEFA Conference League POTW

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has been nominated for UEFA Conference League Player of the Week award after scoring twice in Feyenoord’s 2-2 draw at Slavia Prague’s on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers, who came in as a substitute for Feyenoord early in the game equalised for his side in the 30th minute after compatriot Peter Olayinka had earlier put the hosts ahead.



The striker then grabbed a stoppage time equaliser to help Feyenoord earn a share of the spoils in the game.

Arne Slot’s men are now through to the knockout stages with a game to spare following the draw.

Stade Rennes’ Gaetan Laborde, AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo and Basel’s Patjim Kasami are the other players nominated for the award.

