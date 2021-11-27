Feyenoord Show Gratitude To Dessers After Brace In Draw At Slavia Prague 

Dutch giants Feyenoord have thanked Cyril Dessers after his brace helped his side to a 2-2 draw at Slavia Prague in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

Dessers equalised for Feyenoord on 31 minutes after Peter Olayinka had given Slavia Prague the league.

And in the 93rd minute, he once again drew his side level to earn them a share of the spoils.

Also Read: Dessers Nominated For UEFA Conference League POTW

It was his third goal in five appearances in Europe’s third-tier club competition.

Also, he has now scored eight goals in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The draw means Feyenoord sealed qualification for the round of 16 as Group E winners.

And reacting to the draw and qualification into the next round, Feyenoord wrote on Twitter:”hank you, again!”

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…