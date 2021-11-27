Liverpool Thrash Southampton 4-0 To Close Gap On Leaders Chelsea 

Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

A brace from Diogo Jota and a goal each from Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk, secured a comfortable win for Liverpool.

The Reds are now on 28 points while Chelsea are on 29 points and will hope to extend their lead with a win against Manchester United on Sunday.

Southampton’s bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.

A second goal arrived just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Jota tapped in from Mohamed Salah’s square ball after good link-up play between the Egypt international and Jordan Henderson.

Those two strikes took Liverpool to 700 goals scored since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield – they have also become the first top-flight team in English football to score at…