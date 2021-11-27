Mukairu Scores Again As Antalyaspor Record Comfortable Home Win 

Paul Mukairu continued his current scoring form as he was on target in Antalyaspor’s 3-0 home win against Alanyaspor, in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Mukairu has now scored a goal in each of his last three league games.

The 21-year-old has taken his tally for the season to three goals in 11 league appearances.

Also Read: 2021 World T/Tennis Championships: Aruna Clinch Historic Quarter-final Spot

He doubled his side’s lead in the 68th minute to help them back to winning ways after losing one and drawing one of their last two games.

The win took Antalyaspor to 11th on 18 points in the league standing.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…