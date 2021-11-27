Mukairu Scores Again As Antalyaspor Record Comfortable Home Win 

By
Headliners
-
1


Paul Mukairu continued his current scoring form as he was on target in Antalyaspor’s 3-0 home win against Alanyaspor, in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Mukairu has now scored a goal in each of his last three league games.

1xBit

The 21-year-old has taken his tally for the season to three goals in 11 league appearances.

Also Read: 2021 World T/Tennis Championships: Aruna Clinch Historic Quarter-final Spot

N1Bet

He doubled his side’s lead in the 68th minute to help them back to winning ways after losing one and drawing one of their last two games.

The win took Antalyaspor to 11th on 18 points in the league standing.

By James Agberebi 

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR