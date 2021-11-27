Next Super Eagles Coach – This Mumu Must Stop, Now! –Odegbami Writes

Forgive my seeming enragement in this piece.

The matter of Gernot Rohr, the German coach of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, must have been finally rested. Most Nigerians are in an unwritten agreement that the man must just to go. No football administrator dares to bring that subject back again in any guise or form.Our collective mumu (stupidity) must stop.

We have been fooled and held down for too long by the colonial mentality that ‘anything White is better’. For too long also, that slavery-mentality has influenced the decisions we took on even the small issue of who to engage as national team coach for Nigeria. Football is a game for God’s sake, it is not going to the moon!

Lately, we even went to the shameful depth of paying a White coach who turns out to be clearly not better or more qualified than our own legion of Nigerians, humongous wages that could have been better deployed to grow football in its entirety in Nigeria through a well-planned…