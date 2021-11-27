Premier League: Saka, Martinelli On Target As Arsenal Breeze Past Newcastle United

Arsenal returned to winning ways following a comfortable 2-0 victory against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors remain winless in the Premier League this season following the defeat.

Arsenal have now won 18 of their last 19 meetings in all competitions with Newcastle.

Bukayo Saka opened scoring for the Gunners four minutes before the hour mark drilling home after he was set up by Nuno Tavares.

Saka limped off minutes later, but his replacement Gabriel Martinelli scored within 93 seconds of being on the pitch, skilfully finishing off a long pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Manchester United for their next league game on Thursday, while Newcastle United host Norwich City same day.

