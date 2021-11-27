Rangers Boss Provides Balogun Injury Update Ahead Livingston Clash

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the club will miss Leon Balogun in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Livingston, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun missed the Gers UEFA Europa League home win against Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague on Thursday due to injury.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in last weekend’s League Cup home defeat to Hibernian.



Read Also:‘We Hope To Discover Another Chukwueze’ –Apugo Says As Superstars Tourney Kicks Off In Uyo



The versatile defender was replaced by his international teammate Calvin Bassey in the 80th minute of the encounter.

“We had no injuries yesterday and the players had a normal recovery today. So we will have the same players for Sunday. Roofe and Balogun will not be ready to play. Hopefully, Roofe (will be back) sooner than Balogun,” van Bronckhorst told a press conference on Friday.

He featured in 11 league games for Rangers this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…