Rangnick Perfect Fit For Man United Job

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has congratulated Ralf Rangnick on his imminent move to Manchester United.

Rangnick, 63, has reached an agreement to take charge at Old Trafford on a six-month contract, and will then take up a two-year consultancy role. He has influenced many of the game’s best coaches, with Nagelsmann among them.

“I texted him and told him I think it’s great,” he told TribalFootball.

“He will do United very well with the way he plays football.

“I believe that United will play good games in the next few weeks and I wish he’ll stay there longer than just next summer.”

