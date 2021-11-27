Rohr: FIFA May Ban Nigeria If…

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Senator Obinna Ogba says the nation’s football may be heading towards serious crisis if Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is sacked without the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fulfilling their own part of the agreement.

The call for Rohr’s sack intensified after the team struggled to earn a draw against Cape Verde in their last group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Although they qualified for the play-offs, the performance did not sit well with most Nigerians who are concerned that the Super Eagles may not make it out of the play-offs where they will meet teams that are more composed and deadlier in front of goal.

However, in an interview with TheGuardian, Senator Ogba cautioned sports enthusiasts, who have been calling for the sack of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to exercise some patience.

“Yes, so many persons have called for his sack. It needs to be discussed because there was an agreement with…