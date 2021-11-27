Simon Subbed Off As Nantes, Lille Share Spoils In Ligue 1

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses produced an impressive performance in Nantes’ 1-1 draw against Lille in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 13th appearance for Nantes threatened the host with his pace and darting runs from the right flank.

However, Lille took an early lead in the 9th minute through Burak Yilmaz’s brilliant finish before Ludovic Blas leveled parity for the Nantes in the 24th minute to silence the home supporters.

Dennis Appiah came on for Simon in the 81st minute after showing signs of tiredness.

The draw move Nantes to 11th spot on the Ligue 1 table on 19 points while Lille sit 12th on 18 points.

