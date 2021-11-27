Sports Ministry Backs NFF To Sack Super Eagles Coach

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has given approval to Nigeria Football Federation to dispense with the services of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and has urged the nation’s football ruling body to look inwards for a replacement, Completesports.com reports

An impeccable source in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development revealed to Completesports.com that Chief Dare, after carefully going through the technical report from the NFF and the reasons why the football authority wants him fired, gave the go-ahead for Rohr to be disengaged.

“The minister has given approval to NFF’s decision to sack the Super Eagles coach for poor performance, loss of control on the team and players’ restiveness, but the minister also advised the NFF to hire an indigenous coach in the interim to take charge of the Super Eagles,” our source divulged.

“There was no way Rohr would continue to handle the Super Eagles following series of indictments contained…