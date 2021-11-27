This Is The Best Time To Crush Man United

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel believes this is the best time for the Blues to add more miseries to Man United problems by crushing them at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome United to west London on Sunday on a run of 10 games without defeat in all competitions, having won nine of those and kept seven clean sheets.

The German is clear that a team with the talent at their disposal of United can never be discounted, either in a match or the wider Premier League race.

“You can see it either way, in the end we will not lose too many minutes thinking about this, but we will give all our energy and focus on our squad and what we want to do right,Tuchel told TribalFootball.

“We only have one game with Michael Carrick in charge to focus on and to analyse. Of course we have some individual behaviour and some group behaviour that we think we can see as patterns and want to prepare our team for it.

“On the other side it is always the best moment to play against Manchester United because we…