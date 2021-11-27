Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 27.11.2021

Over 2.5 goals in Honvéd vs Újpest, Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona, and AFC Wimbledon vs Fleetwood Town 6.48

OTP Bank Liga vs Honvéd Újpest – Over 2.5 goals in Honvéd’s last 7 league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Honvéd league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Honvéd home league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Újpest league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Újpest away league matches this season Over 2.5 Match Goals 1.73

Serie A vs Sampdoria Hellas Verona – Over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria’s last 10 league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria’s last 6 home league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Sampdoria league matches this season – Over 2.5 goals in 86% of Sampdoria home league matches this season – Hellas Verona matches average 3.3 goals in away league matches this season – Hellas Verona matches average 3.8 goals in all league matches this season Over 2.5 Match Goals 1.87