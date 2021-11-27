Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 27.11.2021

OTP Bank Liga

vs

Honvéd

Újpest

– Over 2.5 goals in Honvéd’s last 7 league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Honvéd league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Honvéd home league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Újpest league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Újpest away league matches this season

Serie A

vs

Sampdoria

Hellas Verona

– Over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria’s last 10 league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria’s last 6 home league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Sampdoria league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 86% of Sampdoria home league matches this season

– Hellas Verona matches average 3.3 goals in away league matches this season

– Hellas Verona matches average 3.8 goals in all league matches this season

League One

