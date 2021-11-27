Today’s Win Acca | 28.11.2021

Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, FC Utrecht, and Hradec Králové all to win

Fortuna Liga vs Slavia Praha Teplice

– Slavia Praha have won their last 7 home league matches this season

– Slavia Praha are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season

– Slavia Praha are Unbeaten in their last 7 home league matches this season

– Slavia Praha have won 100% of all home league matches this season

– Slavia Praha have won 80% of all league matches this season

– Teplice have lost their last 5 league matches this season

– Teplice are Winless in their last 10 league matches this season

– Teplice are Winless in their last 8 away league matches this season

– Teplice have lost 79% of all league matches this season

– Teplice have lost 88% of all home league matches this season