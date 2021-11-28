2022 WCQ: ‘There Won’t Be Easy Game For Eagles In Final Play-off’

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal says the Super Eagles should be expecting a tough draw in the final playoff of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Recall that Nigeria qualified for the playoff as group C leader after playing a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

They join teams such as Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, Mali, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia that made it through.

However, in an interview with kingfut.com, Lawal stated that the final playoff stages won’t be easy for the senior national team.

“The fans are not satisfied with the current generation, we have a lot of good players that play in Europe, our main goal is to qualify to the World Cup.

“There will be no easy games in the last stage of the World Cup qualifications, small teams have knocked out stronger ones before.”

The Super Eagles’ first World Cup appearance was in the United States in 1994 then qualified for the 1998 edition…