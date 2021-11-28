CAF Postpones Enyimba, Al Ittihad Confederation Cup Game

The Confederation of African Football has postponed the Confederation Cup playoff first leg fixture between Al Ittihad and Enyimba.

The fixture was initially scheduled for Sunday (today) at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia; but Enyimba were denied access to Tunisia as a result of strict Covid-19 travel restrictions in the country.

Consequently, CAF, through a correspondence have announced their decision to choose a new date and venue for the fixture.



“The match will not take place tomorrow, the 28th of November 2021, as scheduled and will be postponed,” reads a statement from CAF.

“The new venue and date of the match will be announced soon after consultation with CAF Interclub Committee.

“Kindly note that the return leg will be played as scheduled on the 5th of December in Nigeria.”

