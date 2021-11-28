Chukwueze Creates Record Against Barcelona 

Samuel Chukwueze continued his impressive scoring form against Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica, home ground of Villarreal, but it was not enough as they fell to a 3-1 loss in Saturday’s LaLiga fixture.

It was Chukwueze’s first league goal since April where he also scored against Barcelona in a 2-1 home defeat.

The Super Eagles star, who came on in the 65th minute, scored with 14 minutes left to cancel out Frenkie de Jong’s opener for Barca.

However, two late goals from Memphis Depay (88th minute) and Philippe Coutinho (94th minute penalty) earned Barcelona their first away win in the league this season.

And getting on the score sheet on Saturday means Chukwueze has now scored more LaLiga goals against Barcelona at La Cerámica than any other Villarreal player (three goals in four games).

Meanwhile, the loss to Barca has seen Villarreal winless in their last three games in all competitions (two defeats and one…