Dennis Equals Premier League Records Held By Cantona, Klinsmann 

Emmanuel Dennis on Sunday equalled the Premier League record set by Eric Cantona, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andrey Arshavin, Arjen Robben and Bruno Fernandes.

Dennis was on target for Watford in their 4-2 defeat at Leicester City, after getting his side’s second goal.

He has now scored five goals and provided five assists in 12 Premier League games for Watford.

This means he is only the sixth player in Premier League history to reach both five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer games, after Eric Cantona (11 games), Jurgen Klinsmann (12 games), Arjen Robben (11 games), Andrey Arshavin (10 games) and Bruno Fernandes (nine games).

Also on target in Sunday’s game was Ademola Lookman, who opened his Premier League goals account for Leicester.

By James Agberebi

