Dennis, Lookman On Target; Onyeka Stars In Brentford’s Win Vs Everton

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis netted his 5th goal of the campaign as Watford lost 4-2 to Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Dennis, who was making his 11th appearance in the colours of Watford, netted in the 61st minute before he was substituted by Ashley Fletcher in the 71st minute.

Leicester City opened the floodgate of goals in the 16th minute through James Maddison before Joshua King leveled parity in the 30th minute.

However, Jamie Vardy netted a brace for the Foxes before Ademola Lookman grabbed the fourth goal in the 68th minute., his first goal in the Premier League this ongoing season.

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi had a brilliant performance as he dominated the midfield with his combative display for Leicester City.

In the other game, Frank Onyeka played all 90 minutes as Brentford defeated Everton 1-0 on Sunday.

The Nigerian international won a penalty that was converted by Ivan Toney in the 24th minute to send the home supporters…