D’Tigers Edge Mali To Get Campaign Back On Track

Nigeria men’s basketball team D’Tigers recovered from their 2021 FIBA World Cup qualifier opening defeat against Cape Verde to secure a hardfought win over Mali on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

D’Tigers overcame their Mali 72-70 to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

The team pipped their West African counterpart 16 points to 15 to take the first quarter.

But in the second quarter, the Malians ran out with a 24 points to 14 points win.

Also Read: CAF Postpones Enyimba, Al Ittihad Confederation Cup Game

The third and fourth quarters saw the Nigerian side dig deep to win the game by 23-15 and 19-16 points respectively.

D’Tigers will now face Uganda in their last Group A match on Sunday night at the same venue.

Five African teams will earn a spot at the FIBA Basketball World Cup which will hold in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

It will run from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab…