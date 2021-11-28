Iwobi Targets First League Win With Everton In Two Months Ahead Brentford Clash

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates will be hoping to win in the Premier League for the first time since the end of September when they head to West London on Sunday afternoon to face Frank Onyeka’s Brentford.

Everton will enter Sunday’s contest off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend, which followed a goalless draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

The Toffees made such an impressive start to the season under new head coach Rafael Benitez, but it has been a tough few weeks for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton have not been victorious in the league since overcoming Norwich City on September 25, while they have lost four of their last five in England’s top flight to drop down the table.

They are still 11th in the division, though, just four points behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning that it would not take a lot for the club to move closer to the European positions.

Newly promoted Brentford have won three,…