Moffi Subbed On As Lorient Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat

Terem Moffi was in action but ended on the losing side as struggling Lorient went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Moffi, who was named among the substitutes for Lorient, later came on in the 64th minute.

It was Moffi’s 14th league appearance with two goals scored so far this season.

Lorient have now lost their last four games and are winless in eight straight fixtures (five defeats, three draws).

They are now in 15th spot on 15 points and are just two points above the relegation zone.

And in another Ligue 1 game, Bordeaux without Samuel Kalu, lost 2-1 at home to Brest.

Bordeaux have failed to win any of their last three games (two defeats, one draw).

