Ndidi Ready For Tough Watord Test

Wilfred Ndidi is anticipating a serious challenge when Leicester City host Watford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Watford head into the game in confident mood following last Saturday’s impressive 4-1 home win against Manchester United.

“We’re expecting a tough game, but one which provides a great opportunity to build confidence and pick up points,” Ndidi told CITY Matchday Magazine.

“They had a great result against Manchester United in their last game so we know they will be feeling good, but we’re playing at home, in front of our fans, and we believe we can get the win.

The encounter will also see former Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri, who won the Premier League title at King Power Stadium in 2016, return to Filbert Way in the away dugout.

Ndidi is appreciative of the Italian after it was the 70-year-old who signed him at the Club in 2017.

“I’m very…