Okoye Injured In Sparta Rotterdam’s Home Game With Ajax 

Maduka Okoye was forced off after sustaining an injury in Sparta Rotterdam’s home game against Ajax, in Sunday’s Eredivisie game, Completesports.com reports.

Sparta confirmed Okoye’s injury in a short statement on their Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles first choice had to come off in the 24th minute and was replaced by Benjamin van Leer.

The club wrote:”Sparta are forced to make a first change due to injury to Okoye.”

However, Sparta did not indicate the nature of the injury sustained by Okoye.

As at the time of writing this report the hame was in the 59th minute with Ajax 1-0 ahead.

This will be a worrying news for the technical crew of the Super Eagles, as they are still coming to terms with the injury suffered by Victor Osimhen.

After fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone, he underwent surgery and has been ruled out of next year’s AFCON.

By James Agberebi

