Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United At Stamford Bridge

Premier League leaders Chelsea rallied back to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

Chelsea dominated the opening exchanges with Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming close to breaking the deadlock.

David de Gea tipped Antonio Rudiger’s long range shot onto the cross bar in the closing stages of the first half.

United stunned Chelsea to take the lead moments after half-time as Jadon Sancho feasted on Jorginho’s mistake to run through on goal unopposed and finish for his first-ever Premier League goal.

Jorginho redeemed himself in the 69th minute slotting home from the spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka kicked the back of Thiago Silva’s leg in the box.

Rudiger missed the chance to win the game for Chelsea blazing over the bar in the 97th minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…