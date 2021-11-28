Premier League: Chelsea Seek To End Four-Year Winless Streak vs Man United

Chelsea will be out to end a four–year winless streak in the Premier League when they host Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues last beat Manchester United at home in November 2017, a run which has lasted seven fixtures.

During that streak, United have collected three wins, with the remaining four games ended in draws, last season’s double-header finishing goalless on both occasions.

Chelsea have also not scored a Premier League goal against United since Marcos Alonso’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently top the standings with 29 points from 12 matches.

