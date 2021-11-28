Ramos Makes Winning Debut, Messi Bags Hat-trick Of Assists In PSG’s

Sergio Ramos made a winning start at Paris Saint-Germain as he helped them to a 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

The 35-year-old joined PSG back in July, but had to wait before making his debut after suffering from a nagging calf injury since.

Lionel Messi was the brain behind all PSG’s three goals after providing all the assists for scorers Marquinhos (brace) and Angel Di Maria.

Saint-Etienne Played the second half with 10 men after Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

PSG lost star player Neymar who sustained a possible ankle injury and was taken off on a stretcher.

The win saw PSG, on 40 points, stretch their lead in the league standing to 14 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

