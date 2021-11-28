Today’s Home Team Treble | 28.11.2021

Fortuna Liga
vs
Slavia Praha
Teplice
– Slavia Praha have won their last 7 home league matches this season
– Slavia Praha are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season
– Slavia Praha are Unbeaten in their last 7 home league matches this season
– Slavia Praha have won 100% of all home league matches this season
– Slavia Praha have won 80% of all league matches this season
– Teplice have lost their last 5 league matches this season
– Teplice are Winless in their last 10 league matches this season
– Teplice are Winless in their last 8 away league matches this season
– Teplice have lost 79% of all league matches this season
– Teplice have lost 88% of all home league matches this season
Primeira Liga
vs
Sporting CP
Tondela
– Sporting CP have won their last 6 league matches this season
– Sporting CP are Unbeaten in their last 11 league matches this season
– Sporting CP are Unbeaten in their last 6 home league…
