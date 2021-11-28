Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 28.11.2021

By
Headliners
-
2


OTP Bank Liga

vs

Debrecen

Paksi SE

– Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Debrecen league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Debrecen home league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in Paksi SE’s last 13 league matches this season

1xBit

– Over 2.5 goals in Paksi SE’s last 6 away league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 100% of Paksi SE away league matches this season

N1Bet

– Over 2.5 goals in 100% of Paksi SE league matches this season

Eredivisie

vs

SC Heerenveen

PSV

– SC Heerenveen matches average 2.8 goals in all league matches this season

– SC Heerenveen matches average 3.3 goals in home league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in PSV’s last 11 league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in PSV’s last 5 away league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of PSV away league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 92% of PSV league matches this…



Source: Complete Sports

