Watford Eye First Win At Leicester In Eight Years

Leicester City will welcome Watford to the King Power stadium in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Four Nigerians are expected to be in action for both teams, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for Leicester while William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis for Watford.

Dennis was key for Watford in their 4-1 win against Manchester United, scoring one goal and providing two assists. It was his fourth goal in 11 league games.

Troost-Ekong, who has also made 11 appearances, was brought on to help contain the United forwards led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iheanacho will be hoping to get his second goal in the top-tier of English football this season after 11 outings and Ndidi will be targeting his nine fixture.

However, the duo of Dennis and Troost-Ekong and their teammates will have a lot to do against Iheanacho and Ndidi as Watford have not beaten Leicester away from home in the league since…