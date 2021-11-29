Aribo Explains Why He Is Enjoying Life Under New Rangers Boss

Joe Aribo claims the entire Rangers squad are enjoying life under new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Completesports.com reports.

The Gers recorded a 3-1 win against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Stadium on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored Rangers’second goal, his fourth in 14 league outings this season.

The players seems to have adapted well to the new manager and played with more attacking verve rarely seen under former manager Steven Gerrard.

“It’s all learning. Rome wasn’t build in a day. It will take time to get there but we have to keep improving, learning and keep getting better,”Aribo said after the game against Livingston.

”It was important to get some results given recent results so it’s important to keep getting wins and keep doing what we are doing in performing during matches.”

Rangers next face Hibernian at the Easter Road on Thursday.

