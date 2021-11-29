Aruna Crash Out Of World Table Tennis Championships 

Quadri Aruna has been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, USA, Completesports.com reports.

In Sunday’s last eight fixture against Swedish Truls Moregardh, Aruna lost four sets to two to exit the tournament.

It was not the best of starts for Aruna as he lost the opening two sets 13-11 and 11-8.

Aruna bounced back from the early setback and won the third set 11-2 but lost the fourth set 11-4.

The Nigerian star fought to take the fifth set 14-12 but lost the sixth set 11-7.

Despite his ouster from the competition, Aruna made history as he became the first player from Africa to get to the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships.

By James Agberebi

