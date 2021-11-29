Bonfrere Has Formally Applied For Super Eagles Job

Former Super Eagles media officer Collin Udoh has claimed that Johannes Bonfrere has applied for the Nigeria senior men’s national team coaching job.

According to Udoh, Bonfrere has formally put in his paperwork for the job currently held by Gernot Rohr.

He disclosed that the NFF is close to paying off Rohr while interviewing candidates for the position.

“Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic gold-winning coach Jo Bonfrere has formally put in his paperwork to apply for the Nigeria job,” Udoh wrote on Twitter.

“The NFF is currently in the process of paying off current coach Gernot Rohr to terminate his contract while interviewing candidates for the job.”

There have been calls for the sack of Rohr after the Eagles managed to scrape through to the play-offs stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The team managed to pick four points out of a possible nine in their home games which has not gone down well with…