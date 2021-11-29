Chukwueze Is An Exceptional Player

Former Nigerian midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has described Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze as an exceptional player.

He made this assertion after his impressive performance in Villarreal’s 1-3 loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international netted a brilliant goal few minutes after he was introduced into the game.

Reacting to his performance, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated via his official twitter handle that he’s delighted to see Chukwueze score against Barcelona.

“Excited by Naija’s own Samuel Chukwueze’s recovery from injury & this exceptional goal scored against Barcelona. Technical, pacy, and Unpredictable, always love to watch this bunch of Talent perform.”

