Juventus Face Relegation To Serie B Over Capital Gains Case 

The Italian association for the protection of consumer rights, CODACONS, claims Juventus ‘could be relegated to Serie B and stripped of their latest Scudetto’ in respect of the capital gains case.

CODACONS is linked to CONI, the Italian Olympic Association, and its President Marco Donzelli spoke about the investigation into Juventus’ capital gains business.

The Serie A giants are accused of false accounting and Donzelli revealed they could be sanctioned with relegation to Serie B and the revocation of the titles won ‘in the shadow of these potentially illegal operations’.

“The accusatory system is very serious and throws a sinister light on the last football championships, also because there has been a real Juventus dominance in recent years, which ended in the past year,” Donzelli said, according to TMW.

“If Juventus were to have illegitimately gained an advantage over rival clubs with…