Klopp Lauds Salah, Mane’s Partnership

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp credits a full preseason for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their goalscoring form this season.

The Reds hit four past Southampton on Saturday.

Klopp made this known in an interview with TribalFootball, where he lauded their partnership.

“This year we had a pre-season that was a proper pre-season, which was incredibly helpful. Especially up front with Sadio and Mo, they had the longest pre-season I’m pretty sure they had for ages and that was helpful. So we could really work on a lot of things and found the stability back. Talking about stability, I was not happy with the chances we conceded today, to be honest.

“I have no problem that Ali has to make saves in a football game but these saves were too spectacular. One-on-one with the goalie should not happen twice in a game, for sure not. We have to really work on that. We have to be as stable, serious, ruthless defensively as somehow possible.

“That gives us then the platform to play…