Leicester City, Borussia Dortmund Interested In Akinkunmi Amoo

Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs watching Hammarby forward Akinkunmi Amoo, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian is alao being scouted by Ajax Amsterdam and Valencia.

Read Also: Aribo Explains Why He Is Enjoying Life Under New Rangers Boss

Amoo has caught the eye since linking up with Swedish club Hammarby from local side Sidos FC in 2020.

The youngster has scored nine goals in 34 league appearances for the Bajen.

The striker was part of Nigerian squad that got knocked out in the round of 16 during the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.